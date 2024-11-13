Martinelli scores 27 points to lead Northwestern past UIC 83-74

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Nick Martinelli continued his scoring run with 27 points on 10-for-14 shooting and Northwestern beat Illinois-Chicago 83-74. Jalen Leach score 16 points, Ty Berry 13 and reserve Luke Hunger 10 for Northwestern. Javon Jackson scored 17 points, Sasa Ciani 15, Filip Skobalj 13 and Ahmad Henderson II 12 for the Flames.

