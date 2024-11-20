Martinelli scores 22, Barnhizer adds double-double and Northwestern holds off Montana State 72-69

By The Associated Press
Northwestern center Matthew Nicholson (34) drives to the basket against Montana State guard Tyler Patterson, left, and forward BJ Kolly during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. Northwestern won 72-69. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh]

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Nick Martinelli scored 22 points, Brooks Barnhizer added 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Northwestern held off Montana State for a 72-69 victory. Jabe Mullins hit a 3-pointer for Montana State that tied it 67-all with 47 seconds left. Matthew Nicholson answered for Northwestern with an alley-oop dunk and then Ty Berry blocked Brandon Walker’s layup attempt on the Bobcats’ ensuing series. The Wildcats’ Jalen Leach made a pair of free throws with 10 seconds remaining and Justin Mullins sealed it with another free throw with 2 seconds left. Mullins scored 17 points to lead Montana State (1-4).

