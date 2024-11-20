Martinelli scores 22, Barnhizer adds double-double and Northwestern holds off Montana State 72-69

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Nick Martinelli scored 22 points, Brooks Barnhizer added 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Northwestern held off Montana State for a 72-69 victory. Jabe Mullins hit a 3-pointer for Montana State that tied it 67-all with 47 seconds left. Matthew Nicholson answered for Northwestern with an alley-oop dunk and then Ty Berry blocked Brandon Walker’s layup attempt on the Bobcats’ ensuing series. The Wildcats’ Jalen Leach made a pair of free throws with 10 seconds remaining and Justin Mullins sealed it with another free throw with 2 seconds left. Mullins scored 17 points to lead Montana State (1-4).

