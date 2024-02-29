Martinelli, Barnhizer lead Northwestern past Maryland for milestone victory

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Nick Martinelli scored a career-high 27 points, Brooks Barnhizer added 14 points and 10 rebounds and Northwestern held off Maryland 68-61. Northwestern led 55-45 with 6 minutes to go but Maryland cut it to five on a fastbreak layup by Jahmir Young with 3 minutes to go. The Terps forced a shot-clock violation on Northwestern’s next possession and Julian Reese converted a layup to get Maryland within 60-57. Northwestern scored the next four points to go up by seven with 51 seconds left and Barnhizer went 4-for-4 from the line to seal the victory. Young led Maryland with 24 points.

