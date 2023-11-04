Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is no longer coach of Germany’s women’s soccer team

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will not return as coach of Germany’s women’s soccer team. The German soccer federation says it decided at a joint meeting that they were to end their collaboration “with immediate effect.” It concludes her five-year stint in charge of the national team. Voss-Tecklenburg had been on sick leave since Germany’s earliest exit ever at the Women’s World Cup in August. The federation said the 55-year-old Voss-Tecklenburg had an illness without going into further details, and officials gave the impression they wanted to stick with her as coach. They evidently changed their minds in the meantime.

