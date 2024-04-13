Martin Wygod, former health care executive turned successful horse breeder and owner, dies at 84

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — Martin Wygod parlayed his financial success as an executive in the healthcare industry into becoming a prominent owner and breeder in thoroughbred racing. He has died at Scripps Hospital in La Jolla, California. Wygod won the 2004 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies with Sweet Catomine, who won the Eclipse Award as the nation’s 2-year-old filly champion. He won the 2009 BC Classic with Life Is Sweet. His other major stakes winners included Tranquility Lake, After Market and Courageous Cat. A 3-year-old colt co-owned by his daughter, Emily Bushnell, is set to run in next month’s Kentucky Derby. Wygod gave her the horse named Resilience, who won the Wood Memorial last week.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.