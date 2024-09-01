Martin Truex Jr. makes NASCAR playoffs after crashing out early at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. has made the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs in his final full-time season. NASCAR announced Sunday night that the 2017 Cup Series champion had clinched a spot among the top 16 drivers who will compete for a title beginning next week at Atlanta. Truex’s chances looked dicey after he wrecked on the third lap at Darlington Raceway. But once two stages were complete, Truex’s postseason spot was secure. The wreck knocked Truex and defending Cup champion Ryan Blaney out of the race.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.