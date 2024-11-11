Martin Truex Jr. closes out full-time NASCAR Cup Series career at Phoenix Raceway

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. got a nice surprise when his fellow drivers gave him a standing ovation during the prerace meeting before Sunday’s NASCAR finale. Once on the track, the 44-year-old driver from New Jersey took time to thank his team for all the memories before his final race as a full-time Cup Series driver. Truex had hoped to send his team out with a win, but fell short. The pole sitter got caught in a shuffle of pit stops and cautions, finishing 17th. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver hopes to run in next year’s Daytona 500 and has talked to team owner Joe Gibbs about racing some in the Xfinity Series.

