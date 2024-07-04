Martin Ojeda, Orlando City hand Toronto its 5th consecutive loss, 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Martin Ojeda scored a goal and Orlando City beat Toronto FC 2-1 to extend Toronto losing streak to five games. Facundo Torres played a cross that Toronto’s Nicksoen Gomis redirected into the net in the for an own goal that gave Orlando (6-9-6) a 2-1 lead in the 45th minute. Toronto (7-12-3) in winless in eight consecutive games. Derrick Etienne Jr. scored from point-blank range to give Toronto a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute. Ojeda headed home an entry, played Iván Angulo, from the top of the 6-yard box to make it 1-1 in the 27th.

