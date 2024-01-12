Martin makes last-second free throws to lift No. 24 FAU over Tulane, 85-84

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Alijah Martin hit two of three free throws after being fouled by Tulane’s Jaylen Forbes on a desperation 3-point attempt that was not close to going in with less than a second left, and No. 24 Florida Atlantic escaped with a 85-84 victory over the Green Wave. Nick Boyd tied a career high with 21 points to lead FAU, which lost a 10-point lead in the last three minutes before pulling out the victory. The Owls grabbed two offensive rebounds to set up the decisive foul call. Vladislav Goldin had 19 points and 11 rebounds for FAU. Forbes scored 28 points and Kevin Cross added 20 points and 11 rebounds for Tulane.

