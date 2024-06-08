Martin Kaymer opens with 65 to share LIV Golf lead in the week before his return to Pinehurst

HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — Martin Kaymer is tied for the lead at LIV Golf Houston just one week before he returns to the scene of his U.S. Open title. Kaymer hasn’t had a great year with only one top-20 finish in LIV Golf. But he was bogey-free on a steamy day at the Golf Club of Houston. He shot 65 to share the lead with Caleb Surratt and Adrian Meronk. Kaymer scored an eight-shot victory at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2014 when he won the U.S. Open. This will be the final year of that 10-year exemption to the U.S. Open.

