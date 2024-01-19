Martin, Davis help No. 23 FAU roar back to top Wichita State 86-77

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Alijah Martin scored 22 points, Johnell Davis added 19 and No. 23 Florida Atlantic rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half to beat Wichita State 86-77. Martin had 16 points in the second half and Davis had 14 after halftime for the Owls. Vladislav Goldin scored 17 and Tre Carroll added 10 off the bench for Florida Atlantic. Quincy Ballard scored 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting for Wichita State, which dropped its sixth straight. Colby Rogers also had 18 for the Shockers. Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler and Florida Panthers star Aleksander Barkov sat courtside to cheer on FAU.

