Marte hits 3-run HR and Scherzer wins 6th straight decision in Mets’ 8-5 victory over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Starling Marte hit a three-run homer, Max Scherzer struck out nine to remain undefeated in 10 straight starts and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 on Tuesday.

Scherzer (8-2) gave up three home runs and walked in a run in six innings, but the Mets used the long ball to help the right-hander win his sixth straight decision.

Francisco Alvarez hit a 467-foot, two-run homer off Miguel Castro (4-3) in the seventh inning to break Travis D’Arnaud’s single-season team record by a rookie catcher set in 2014.

Brandon Nimmo added a solo homer to help the struggling Mets win their third straight.

Corbin Carroll, Cristian Walker and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit solo homers for the Diamondbacks, who loaded the bases against Drew Smith in the ninth. Arizona pulled within 8-5 on a walk, but David Robertson got Gurriel to hit into a fielder’s choice for his 12th save

The Mets made a late switch, going with Scherzer over scheduled starter Kodai Senga.

Scherzer had been dominant against the Diamondbacks, going 8-0 with a 2.38 ERA against the team that drafted him with the 11th overall pick in 2006.

Homers hurt the right-hander against his former team on Independence Day.

Scherzer struck out the side in the first inning, but also gave up a solo homer to Carroll, the NL rookie of the month for June.

All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso gave Scherzer a boost with a diving stop and underhanded toss in the fourth inning to get Carroll by a step.

No one had a chance when Walker, the next batter, launched a solo homer onto the concourse in center. Gurriel tied the game at 3 the next at-bat with a solo shot to left.

Scherzer walked Carroll with the bases loaded in the fifth inning before striking out Walker. He allowed four runs on five hits.

Arizona starter Zach Davies was sharp in his last outing, pitching seven scoreless innings in a no-decision against Tampa Bay.

The right-hander was good against the Mets until Marte dug out a low breaking ball and hit it over the wall in left for a three-run homer. Nimmo hit a solo shot to put the Mets up 4-3 in the fifth inning.

Davies allowed four runs on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks in 5 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S TABLE

Mets: LHP José Quintana (rib surgery) is expected to make a rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on Friday and pitch a simulated game during the All-Star break, putting him in line to rejoin the rotation.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Kodai Senga (6-5, 3.53 ERA) faces Diamondbacks LHP Tommy Henry (5-1, 4.08) in the middle game of the series.

