Marte 3-run homer leads Diamondbacks over Nats 5-3 as Washington manager Martinez ejected

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketel Marte hit a three-run homer over Washington’s bullpen in right field, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-3 win Thursday after Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected for complaining about umpire Doug Eddings’ strike zone.

Martinez was irked when shortstop CJ Abrams struck out looking to end the fourth on a pitch that replays showed was low, only for a similar pitch to be called a ball on Arizona’s Carson Kelly in the fifth. Martinez argued with Eddings and was thrown out on his way back to the dugout, prompting Martinez to kick dirt and crouch behind the plate to illustrate his displeasure with Eddings’ strike zone.

“Those things will happen,” said Martinez, who was ejected for the first time this season. “It’s when it happens. That’s the thing that really frustrates me a lot. In crucial situations, you have to bear down.”

Tommy Henry (4-1) earned his first victory since May 31 for the NL West-leading Diamondbacks, who have won five of seven and moved 16 games over .500 at 46-30.

For the makeup of a game postponed June 8 because of poor air quality caused by Canadian wild fires, Arizona returned to Washington on what was scheduled as an off day between series at Milwaukee and San Francisco.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte celebrates his three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Washington. The Diamondbacks won 5-3. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass

“This was an uncommon day today,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “This was something that was so out of the norm for us, but we’re adaptable and made some great adjustments. We came in here like it was the middle of a road trip. I’m proud of our guys for that and we have been playing good baseball. When good teams go out and do what they’re supposed to do, nothing can really get in their way.”

Last-place Washington completed a 1-6 homestand and has lost 14 of 17. The Nationals made a pair of errors and allowed four unearned runs.

“You can’t give good teams 28, 29 outs,” Martinez said. “We have to get better at that. We really do. And if we do that, we’re going to be able to compete.”

Henry gave up one run in 6 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and one walk, allowing Lane Thomas’ third-inning homer. A day after getting a six-out save against the Brewers, Scott McGough got two outs for his fifth save in eight chances.

Jake Irvin (1-4) allowed two runs — one earned — and five hits in six innings, his longest outing since working 6 1/3 innings at San Francisco on May 8. The right-hander is winless in seven starts since.

Corbin Carroll scored from first in the opening inning when center fielder Derek Hill bobbled Christian Walker’s single for an error.

Emmanuel Rivera hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth after Carroll singled, stole second and advanced when second baseman Luis García misjudged Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s pop fly and allowed the ball to fall in shallow center for a single.

Alek Thomas reached on García’s throwing error that contributed to a three-run seventh. Geraldo Perdomo walked with two outs and Marte hit his 12th homer, a drive off Jordan Weems to make it 5-1.

Marte is hitting .328 (19 for 58) with four homers and 14 RBIs in his last 16 games.

“The bottom half’s setting the table, and he’s doing what he’s does in the seventh or eighth inning just hitting moon balls,” Henry said. “Every ball feels like it’s hit 110 (mph). There was one the other day he hit; they didn’t have it on the scoreboard, but I seriously thought it could have been 120. He just knows how to find the barrel, hits lasers, and when he’s getting on base and hitting balls like that, it’s huge for our lineup.

Washington’s Riley Adams hit a two-run homer off Joe Mantiply in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (shoulder inflammation) will undergo an MRI this weekend. Both Edwards and OF Victor Robles (back spasms) will report to Florida to rehabilitate injuries that landed them in them injured list Wednesday. … DH Joey Meneses, in a 5-for-30 slump since June 13, had a day off.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zach Davies (1-3, 7.11 ERA) starts Friday.

Nationals: Washington begins a three-city trip at San Diego on Friday. LHP Patrick Corbin (4-8, 4.89) is 7-10 with a 4.46 ERA in 23 appearances against the Padres.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.