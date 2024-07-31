Marta sent off in Brazil’s Olympic group finale with a direct red card

Marta has been sent off with a red card in Brazil’s Olympic group finale against Spain. The legendary Brazilian captain walked off the field in Bordeaux in tears Wednesday after being shown a red card for a tackle on Spain’s Olga Carmona in first-half stoppage time. The six-time world player of the year is playing in her sixth Olympics. The 38-year-old Marta has said this will be her last major tournament with the national team.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.