Marta scores and the Orlando Pride clinch NWSL Shield with 2-0 win over Washington Spirit

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — After a scoreless first half, Marta scored a penalty and Adriana forced an own goal to help the Orlando Pride defeat the Washington Spirit 2-0 on Sunday evening in the National Women’s Soccer League. With the win in front of their home fans at Inter&Co Stadium, the Pride clinched the NWSL Shield. The Pride extended their league-record unbeaten streak to 24 games, dating back to last year. They have only given up 13 goals this season and have yet to concede a goal after the 75th minute. Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse recorded her 13th shutout this season, an NWSL record.

