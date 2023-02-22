Marta returns from injury, looking toward her 6th World Cup

By SAVANNAH HERNANDEZ The Associated Press
Brazil forward Marta (10) moves the ball past Canada midfielder Jessie Fleming (17) during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup soccer match Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Canada won 2-0.(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Zaleski]

Brazilian forward Marta is back from a year-long injury, and her availability for this summer’s Women’s World Cup, potentially her last, boosts Brazil’s outlook. The 37-year-old, who has played in five World Cups, is regarded as one of the greatest female football players of all time. Marta is the all-time leading international goal scorer for Brazil with 115 goals. On Wednesday Brazil closes out the SheBelieves Cup with a match against the United States.

