Marta returns from injury, looking toward her 6th World Cup

Brazilian forward Marta is back from a year-long injury, and her availability for this summer’s Women’s World Cup, potentially her last, boosts Brazil’s outlook. The 37-year-old, who has played in five World Cups, is regarded as one of the greatest female football players of all time. Marta is the all-time leading international goal scorer for Brazil with 115 goals. On Wednesday Brazil closes out the SheBelieves Cup with a match against the United States.

