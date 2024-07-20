Marta pursues soccer gold at the Olympics while preparing to pass the torch to Brazil’s youngsters

Brazilian legend Marta will be playing in her final Olympics in France before stepping away from the national team. It will be Marta’s sixth Olympics. She has won world player of the year honors six times, more than any other woman. But at 38, she has decided this will be her last major tournament with Brazil. The Brazilians have won silver medals twice during Marta’s tenure but Olympic gold has eluded the team.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.