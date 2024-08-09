Marta plays for Olympic gold one more time when Brazil meets US in women’s soccer final

PARIS (AP) — For her final international tournament with Brazil, Marta is back where it all started. The six-time world player of the year was just 18 when she first played in the Olympics 20 years ago. Back then, Brazil reached the gold medal match in Athens but fell to the United States 2-1. The two teams met in the final again at the 2008 Beijing Games, and Brazil again came away with the silver with a 1-0 loss. So it’s fitting that for her international sendoff Brazil is again facing the United States in the Olympic final in Paris.

