Marta Maggetti and Tom Reuveny win gold in new windsurfing class at Paris Olympics

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marta Maggetti won gold in the women’s new windsurfing class called iQFOiL, topping Sharon Kantor and Emma Wilson at the Paris Olympics. Maggetti, 28, is from Italy, and Kantor, 21, is from Israel. Wilson is from Britain, and she is the daughter of a two-time windsurfing Olympian. In iQFOiL windsurfing, the sailors fly off the water at high speed, the boards lifted by a foil. Israel’s Tom Reuveny won the men’s race, followed by Australia’s Grae Morris. Luuc van Opzeeland won bronze for the Netherlands’ second sailing medal in as many days.

