Marta Kostyuk, Katie Boulter battle way into San Diego Open final

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sixth-seeded Marta Kostyuk fought off an early deficit to beat top seed Jessica Pegula 7-6(4), 6-1 and reach the final of the San Diego Open. With the surprise comeback, Kostyuk, of Ukraine, moved into Sunday’s final where she will face qualifier Katie Boulter, who bested third-seeded Emma Navarro 6-3, 6-1 in the other semifinal match. Pegula jumped to a 5-1 lead in the first set against Kostyuk, who came back to in a tiebreaker. The unseeded Boulter has pulled off a string of upsets to reach the final.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.