Marta is listed as a sub for Brazil’s Olympic gold medal match against the USWNT

PARIS (AP) — Legendary forward Marta did not start for Brazil in the gold medal match against the United States at the Paris Olympics. Marta, a six-time world player of the year, was suspended for the quarterfinal and semifinal matches in France after she was sent off with a red card in Brazil’s group final against Spain. The 38-year-old has played in six Olympics. She has said that this will be her last international tournament. The U.S. made one change, starting Korbin Albert in place of Rose Lavelle.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.