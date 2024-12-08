Marshall’s Charles Huff is named coach at Sun Belt rival Southern Miss

Marshall football coach Charles Huff has been hired for the same role at Southern Miss. Huff’s hiring comes a day after Marshall won the Sun Belt championship game. Huff will go from the Sun Belt’s best team to its worst. He replaces Will Hall, who was fired in October after a 1-6 start. The Golden Eagles finished the season 1-11. Marshall had its first 10-win season since 2015, beating Louisiana-Lafayette 31-3 in the Sun Belt title game Saturday night. Huff’s four-year contract was up after this season and there was no agreement on a new deal. He finishes at Marshall with a 32-20 record.

