Marshall beats JMU 35-33 in 2OT, clinches program’s first berth in Sun Belt Championship

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Tychaun Chapman scored on a 10-yard run and Braylon Braxton hit Charles Montgomery for the 2-point conversion to help Marshall beat James Madison 35-33 in double overtime to clinch a spot in the Sun Belt Championship for the first time in program history. Marshall (9-3, 7-1 Sun Belt Conference) won the East Division and will play Louisiana-Lafayette on Dec. 7 for the conference title. The Thundering Herd trailed 17-0 at halftime but Braylon Braxton threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Toby Payne and, 7 seconds later, Jadarius Green-McKnight intercepted a pass and returned it 28 yards for a TD that made it 17-all. Wayne Knight scored on a 9-yard reception from Barnett but Tychaun Chapman’s run from the 10 tied it at 33-all in the second overtime.

