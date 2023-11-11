Marsh powers Australia to 8-wicket win over Bangladesh at Cricket World Cup

Mitchell Marsh recorded his career-best score as Australia beat Bangladesh by eight wickets at the Cricket World Cup. Marsh reached 177 not out off 132 balls as Australia registered its highest successful run-chase at World Cup history. He put on 175 runs off 135 balls for the unbeaten third wicket with Steve Smith, who scored 63 not out as Australia finished with 307-2 in 44.4 overs. This was after Adam Zampa picked 2-32 in 10 overs to help restrict Bangladesh to 306-8. The five-time champions will play South Africa in the semifinals on Thursday in Kolkata.

