Marsh century powers Australia to 240-5 at tea in 3rd Ashes test

LEEDS, England (AP) — Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh has taken advantage of England’s sloppy catching to smash a brutal century and change the game on the first day of the third Ashes test at Headingley. The home side started the must-win match with fire in its belly and was well on top when Marsh nicked Chris Woakes to slip on 12. Had Joe Root taken the regulation chance just after lunch, Australia would have been in trouble on 98-5. But Marsh made him pay in full as he powered them to 240-4 before tea. He racked up 118 when he was out in the over before tea to Chris Woakes. Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow also put down two chances. One was off Travis Head, who had 9 and went on to reach 39 not out.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.