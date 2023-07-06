Marsh century and wicket leads Australia to 195-run lead on day one of 3rd Ashes test

LEEDS, England (AP) — Mitch Marsh has celebrated his test comeback by smashing a century and taking a wicket for Australia to lead England by 195 runs after day one of the third Ashes test at Headingley. Marsh’s scintillating run-a-ball 118 rescued Australia from 85-4. He and Travis Head combined for 155 runs. The rest of the team scored 108. After Marsh was out on the stroke of tea at 240-5, Australia collapsed to be all out for 263. Fast bowler Mark Wood in his test return took 5-34. Marsh capped an unforgettable day in his first test in four years when he got England’s third wicket when Zac Crawley nicked off. England is 68-3 at stumps. On their home ground, Joe Root is on 19 and Jonny Bairstow on 1.

