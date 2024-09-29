Marseille’s unbeaten start in the French league ends with a tame 1-0 loss at Strasbourg

PARIS (AP) — Marseille’s unbeaten start in the French league has ended with a tame 1-0 loss at Strasbourg. Victory would have moved Marseille level on points at the top with defending champion Paris Saint-Germain and second-place Monaco. But coach Roberto De Zerbi’s side fell three points behind them in third place. Japan forwards Keito Nakamura and Junya Ito scored to help Reims win 3-1 at Angers and move up to fourth spot. Reims is the only team to take points off PSG so far.

