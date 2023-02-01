Marseille wins 2-0 at Nantes to stay close to leader PSG

PARIS (AP) — Marseille kept in touch with French league leader Paris Saint-Germain by winning 2-0 at Nantes to extend its unbeaten run to 10 games overall. Marseille scored in the 58th when Nantes central defender Joao Victor put the ball into his own net when tackling on-rushing winger Cengiz Ünder inside the penalty area. New signing Azzedine Ounahi added the second goal in stoppage time on his Marseille debut. Nantes had not conceded a goal in its seven previous games. Marseille was two points behind PSG and one ahead of Lens ahead of their later matches. PSG was at Montpellier and Lens hosted Nice.

