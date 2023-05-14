Marseille win keeps pressure on Lens; Aboukhlal misses Toulouse game in rainbow jersey protest

PARIS (AP) — Dimitri Payet made the most of a rare start this season to score as Marseille beat relegated Angers 3-1 to keep pressure on Lens in the race for second place and an automatic Champions League spot. Third-place Marseille remained two points behind Lens with three games left. Alexandre Lacazette saw his injury-time penalty saved as Lyon lost 2-1 at Clermont to fall behind in the race for a Europa Conference League place. Teams wore rainbow-colored numbers on their jerseys this weekend to lend support to the fight against homophobia. But Toulouse forward Zakaria Aboukhlal was left out of the squad for its 0-0 home draw against Nantes after refusing to wear it. Aboukhlal posted on Twitter to defend his decision.

