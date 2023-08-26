Marseille struggles to beat Brest in French league

PARIS (AP) — Marseille has moved level on points with Monaco at the top of the French league after laboring to a 2-0 home win against Brest. The host quickly broke the deadlock from a free kick that Chancel Mbemba headed home from close range at the far post. But that goal did not help Marseille play with confidence as it struggled to create attacking moves. Ismaila Sarr scored the second goal in the 65th minute. Brest travelled to Marseille with confidence after winning its opening two games for the first time in the club’s history.

