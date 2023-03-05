Marseille strengthens hold on 2nd place in French league

PARIS (AP) — Defender Sead Kolasinac scored the winner as Marseille beat Rennes 1-0 to post a seventh consecutive away win in the French league and strengthen its bid for Champions League football next season. Marseille traveled to Brittany on the back of its shock elimination in the French Cup midweek against second-tier Annecy. Leader Paris Saint-Germain defeated Nantes 4-2 on Saturday and has an eight-point lead over second-place Marseille. Marseille extended its lead over third-place Monaco and Lens to four points.

