Marseille signs Hojbjerg from on loan from Tottenham with an obligation to buy

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marseille has signed Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on loan for the season with an obligation to buy. Both clubs announced the deal Monday, with reports saying Marseille will pay 20 million euros to make the deal permanent next year. The Denmark international made 143 Premier League appearances for Tottenham after joining from Southampton in August 2020. Hojbjerg is one several veteran players to have departed the club this summer, along with Eric Dier who joined Bayern Munich permanently after a spell on loan and Ivan Perisic, who has returned to his native Croatia with Hajduk Split.

