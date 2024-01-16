Marseille signs defender Ulisses Garcia to boost options at left-back

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marseille has signed defender Ulisses Garcia from Swiss team Young Boys. The French club has had limited left-back options all season and is shorthanded after seven of its players were called up for the Africa Cup of Nations. The 28-year-old Garcia is the second player recruited by the nine-time French champions since the opening of the transfer window, following the arrival of defensive midfielder Jean Onana on loan from Turkish team Besiktas. Marseille hoped to challenge for a Champions League spot this season but is struggling and lags 15 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.

