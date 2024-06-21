Marseille sells forward Vitinha to Italian side Genoa

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Marseille has sold forward Vitinha to Genoa after loaning him to the Italian side in the second half of last season. Both clubs confirmed the transfer without elaborating. Sports daily L’Équipe says Genoa paid 16 million euros for the 24-year-old from Portugal. Vitinha cost Marseille a club-record 32 million euros when he signed from Braga in January 2023. But he managed only six goals in 43 games.

