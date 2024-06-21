Marseille sells forward Vitinha to Italian side Genoa

By The Associated Press
FILE - Marseille's Vitor Oliveira Vitinha celebrates after scoring a goal that was later disallowed during the French League One soccer match between Olympique de Marseille and Lyon at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, France, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Marseille has sold forward Vitinha to Genoa, having loaned him to the Italian side in the second half of last season. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Cole]

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Marseille has sold forward Vitinha to Genoa after loaning him to the Italian side in the second half of last season. Both clubs confirmed the transfer without elaborating. Sports daily L’Équipe says Genoa paid 16 million euros for the 24-year-old from Portugal. Vitinha cost Marseille a club-record 32 million euros when he signed from Braga in January 2023. But he managed only six goals in 43 games.

