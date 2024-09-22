Marseille scores late winner at Lyon to join PSG and Monaco atop the French league

PARIS (AP) — Marseille overcomes an early sending off and rallies from a goal down to win 3-2 at Lyon amid a chaotic finale. The result moved Marseille level on points at the top of the French league with leader Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco. Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki equalized in the third minute of stoppage time only for Jonathan Rowe to win the game for Marseille with virtually the last kick of the game. The unbeaten top three have 13 points after five games. United States forward Folarin Balogun was among the scorers as Monaco won 3-1 against Le Havre and there were also home wins for Brest and Montpellier.

