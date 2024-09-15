Marseille says it has an ‘agreement in principle’ to sign France midfielder Adrien Rabiot

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marseille says it has reached an agreement in principle with France midfielder Adrien Rabiot to join the club. The nine-time French champion says “The player will join OM subject to the results of a medical.” The 29-year-old Rabiot has been a free agent after he declined to extend his contract with Juventus, where he spent five seasons. Rabiot previously played for Marseille’s bitter rival Paris Saint-Germain. Born in the Val-de-Marne region of Paris, he joined PSG’s academy at 15.

