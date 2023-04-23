Marseille moves back to 2nd place with 2-1 win at Lyon

PARIS (AP) — Marseille needed a lucky own-goal to extend its unbeaten record away from home to 11 matches. It labored to a 2-1 win against Lyon on Sunday to move back to second place in the French league. The nine-time French champions have the best away record this season and have lost just once in 16 matches. That defeat at the hands of leader PSG took place in October and Marseille is undefeated away from its Velodrome stadium since. With six matches left to play Marseille took back the runner-up spot by moving one point above Lens. PSG has an eight-point lead at the top.

