Marseille misses 9th straight away win after 0-0 draw

PARIS (AP) — Marseille has missed out on matching its own French league record of nine straight away wins after it drew 0-0 at Lorient. Marseille won nine straight games in 2009. Third-place Marseille fell two points behind second-place Lens in the automatic Champions League spot. But Marseille remains three points clear of fourth-place Monaco after it drew 2-2 at Nantes despite leading 2-0 inside 30 minutes. Lyon followed up its away win at Paris Saint-Germain with a 3-1 home win against Rennes. Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette netted his 18th league goal this season.

