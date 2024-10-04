Marseille miss chance to go top in France after draw with bottom club Angers

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marseille has missed a chance to join Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the French league. English forward Jonathan Rowe scored an opener for the home side but Farid El Melali got his first goal of the season for Angers to level the scores with a beautiful free kick. The result leaves Marseille in third and Angers rooted to the bottom of Ligue 1.

