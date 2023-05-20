Marseille loses ground to Lens in Champions League chase; Nantes beaten at home

PARIS (AP) — Marseille fell behind Lens in the race for an automatic Champions League place when it lost 2-1 at Lille, which closed the gap on Monaco in the chase for fourth spot and a Europa League place. Third-place Marseille is two points behind Lens, which can take a step closer to guaranteeing Champions League entry by winning at Lorient on Sunday. Struggling Nantes remains in relegation trouble after losing at home to Montpellier 3-0. Nantes fired Antoine Kombouaré with four games remaining but the side has picked up only one point in two games since.

