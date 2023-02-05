Marseille loses 3-1 to Nice, Monaco wins to keep pressure on

PARIS (AP) — Second-place Marseille saw its unbeaten run end as it lost 3-1 at home to Nice to slip eight points behind French league leader Paris Saint-Germain. Marseille’s first league defeat in 10 games means it is only ahead of third-place Lens on goal difference with Monaco now two points back in fourth spot. Marseille fans got a first look at club-record signing Vitinha. He joined from Portuguese side Braga for 32 million euros ($34.5 million) but made little impression on Sunday. Monaco earlier extended its unbeaten run to seven matches with a 2-0 win at Clermont.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.