Marseille, Lens in pivotal game for Champions League spots

Lens and Marseille face off this weekend in a game likely to decide who ends up runner-up behind PSG in the French league. Second-place Marseille has closed the gap to just five points with five rounds remaining after Lorient inflicted a sixth defeat of the season on PSG with a 3-1 win last weekend. PSG travels to Troyes on Sunday without Lionel Messi, who has been suspended for taking a trip to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission. Marseille has been building its quest for a first French league title since 2010 away from the Velodrome stadium, winning 12 of 16 matches on the road and losing just one. Third-place Lens has lost only once at home this season.

