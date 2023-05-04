Marseille, Lens in pivotal game for Champions League spots

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN The Associated Press
Marseille's Cengiz Under, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Auxerre at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Cole]

Lens and Marseille face off this weekend in a game likely to decide who ends up runner-up behind PSG in the French league. Second-place Marseille has closed the gap to just five points with five rounds remaining after Lorient inflicted a sixth defeat of the season on PSG with a 3-1 win last weekend. PSG travels to Troyes on Sunday without Lionel Messi, who has been suspended for taking a trip to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission. Marseille has been building its quest for a first French league title since 2010 away from the Velodrome stadium, winning 12 of 16 matches on the road and losing just one. Third-place Lens has lost only once at home this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.