Marseille in crisis again as it prepares to face PSG in French league

By JEROME PUGMIRE The Associated Press
Marseille's head coach Marcelino calls out to his players during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Brest at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Cole]

PARIS (AP) — Marseille is in crisis again as it prepares to face bitter rival Paris Saint-Germain in the French league on Sunday. A quick glance at the league table shows that undefeated Marseille is in fourth place and is one point above PSG in fifth. That’s hardly awful yet a chaotic week saw Spanish manager Marcelino step down on Wednesday after only a handful of games in charge of Marseille. He had replaced Igor Tudor, who left after just one season. Marcelino’s departure came after a tense board meeting between supporters groups. Veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says “it’s been quite a torment.”

