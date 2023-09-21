Marseille in crisis again as it prepares to face PSG in French league

PARIS (AP) — Marseille is in crisis again as it prepares to face bitter rival Paris Saint-Germain in the French league on Sunday. A quick glance at the league table shows that undefeated Marseille is in fourth place and is one point above PSG in fifth. That’s hardly awful yet a chaotic week saw Spanish manager Marcelino step down on Wednesday after only a handful of games in charge of Marseille. He had replaced Igor Tudor, who left after just one season. Marcelino’s departure came after a tense board meeting between supporters groups. Veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says “it’s been quite a torment.”

