Marseille, Gueye at court fighting FIFA bans in Watford case

GENEVA (AP) — French soccer club Marseille is facing a one-year transfer ban from FIFA. Marseille went to court Wednesday in its dispute with Watford over the 2020 signing of Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Gueye is attending the two-day hearing. He faces a four-month playing ban by FIFA for breach of contract. No target was yet set for the verdict. Watford announced in April 2020 a pre-contract agreement to sign Gueye on a five-year deal. Gueye backed out of that and later signed with Marseille. He played for Senegal at the World Cup in Qatar

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.