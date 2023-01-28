Marseille draws with Monaco 1-1, Lens needs a late equalizer

PARIS (AP) — Marseille has fallen short of a club record ninth straight win in all competitions after drawing at home with Monaco 1-1 in the French league. Veteran Chile striker Alexis Sanchez equalized for Marseille in the 47th minute after an early own goal for Monaco. Dimitri Payet almost won it for Marseille near the end. The draw kept third-place Marseille two points behind second-place Lens after it drew at Troyes 1-1 to extend its unbeaten run to 10 games. Victory for Marseille would have put it second on goal difference.

