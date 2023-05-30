Marseille defender Chancel Mbemba wins French league’s African player of the year award

PARIS (AP) — Congolese stopper Chancel Mbemba has been named the French league’s African player of the year. It’s the first time the award has gone to a defender. The Marseille player won the Marc-Vivien Foe prize ahead of Ivory Coast midfielder Seko Fofana who plays for Lens and Nigeria striker Terem Moffi who plays for Nice. Mbemba was born in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He moved to Europe at the age of 17 to Belgian club Anderlecht. He also played for Newcastle and Porto before joining Marseille last summer. The award is decided by a panel of journalists specializing in French and African soccer.

