Marseille coach Marcelino steps down amid tensions between fans and club management

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marseille coach Marcelino has stepped down after less than three months in charge amid tensions with fans who complained this week about the team’s poor showing and the way the club is run. Marcelino’s departure was announced on the eve of Marseille’s Europa League game at Ajax and only days before the French league’s biggest game against rival Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday. The former Athletic Bilbao coach had replaced Igor Tudor in June after Marseille secured a third-place finish in the league. It was not immediately clear who would be in charge of the team against Ajax.

