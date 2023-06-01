Marseille coach Igor Tudor leaving after one season

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marseille coach Igor Tudor is leaving the club after just one season in charge. Tudor has told a news conference he is resigning for personal and professional reasons and has not signed with a new club. Marseille is the only French team to win the Champions League but has fallen well behind Paris Saint-Germain since its bitter rival was taken over by Qatari investors in 2011. But the club enjoyed a revival under Tudor. Before its final game at Ajaccio on Saturday, Marseille is guaranteed to finish in third place in Ligue 1. That’s outside the automatic Champions League places but Marseille can still make the Champions League via the third qualifying round of the tournament this summer.

