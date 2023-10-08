Marseille coach Gattuso gets first win as striker Aubameyang scores against Le Havre

PARIS (AP) — Gennaro Gattuso secured his first win as Marseille coach and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got his first league goal for the club in a 3-0 home win against Le Havre. After an own goal from defender Arouna Sangante in the 18th minute Aubameyang scored three minutes later. Le Havre midfielder Rassoul Ndiaye was sent off in the 40th and Aubameyang set up Ismaila Sarr in the 84th. In later matches defending champion Paris Saint-Germain traveled to Rennes and struggling Lyon hosted Lorient.

