Marseille coach Gasset, 70, says he will retire at the end of the season

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marseille coach Jean-Louis Gasset says he will retire at the end of the season. The 70-year-old Frenchman replaced Gennaro Gattuso in February in the middle of a mediocre season for Marseille. He guided the team into the semifinals of the Europa Conference League but was unable to improve the club’s poor record on the road this season. Eighth-place Marseille plays its final league game on Sunday at Le Havre. Although little known abroad, Gasset has huge experience in France after spells with various clubs including Montpellier, Saint-Etienne and Bordeaux.

